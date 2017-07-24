Let Me Help You Turn Your Life Around - Anita Erskine To Rashida

Related Stories Radio personality and women and children advocate Anita Erskine has penned a heartfelt letter to Rashida Black Beauty over her nude video Saga.



According to the radio star, she’s ready to help Rashida overcome whatever wrongs she has done in the past.



She shared the post on her Instagram page.



The radio icons comment comes after Rashida Black Beauty intentionally released her own nude video on the social media.



“My Sunday inspiration is this young lady, Rashida. I know there are hundreds of you online who have the power to turn things around with your space”



“Please get this letter to Rashida. The reality is, whatever you say, Rashida as we know her now is a symbol of something that is missing in our society. Not HER society, but ours. We have to change it. A big sister’s letter to you, Rashida: 1 of 2”



“My Dearest Rashida, I hope this letter finds you well. My name is Anita Erskine. You may not know me. I work in radio and television. A few days ago, I saw that the social media world had come to a standstill because of a video of you that was posted. It made you the talk of town”



“My dear, I know what it feels like to be your age. It’s a funny age. On one hand, you know who and what you want to be. One the other you wonder how to become that person. Because it’s all so much in your face all the time, so you are bound to make certain decisions which may not be the best. You may be wondering now, if you can fix the problem. I am here to tell you that most of these mistakes are repairable - trust me”



“Undoubtedly, you’re being judged harshly. But no matter what most people say, I think you’re smart enough to know that people would come after you. Having said that, I think what many people have forgotten is that there are moments in ALL of our lives when we all believe that what we are doing IS the right thing. I have been where you are before. Maybe in a different way, but I definitely was at that age when I thought what I was doing was the best thing ever! Trust me, if social media existed in the days when some of us were young and doing what we thought no one was watching, we would be finished by now! And that is the honest truth”



“Rashida, your video taught me something about you. You are extremely bold and confident. You love yourself. You are way more bold, confident and true to yourself love than some of us were at your age and even are in our adult life. If my analysis of your is correct, then let me I help you to turn all of this (including whatever you’ve done in the past) into positive, that can change the world, positively” she wrote.