Obaapa Christy Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

Related Stories Ghanaian gospel musician known in the entertainment industry as Obaapa Christy has welcomed a bouncing baby boy.



The songstress shared the wonderful news on an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s gospel program ‘After Church’ hosted by Kwamena Idan.



The “Hyebre Sesafo” hitmaker who is in Germany told host Kwamena Idan that she was thankful to God for giving her such an incredible family.



Obaapa Christy also stated that she was most grateful for going through nine months and making a safe delivery. The gospel musician has been out of the game for some time due to her pregnancy and she is hoping to make a comeback any time soon. Source: yen.com.gh Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.