My Father Deserves A State Burial – First Son Of Paapa Yankson

The first son of late highlife Legend , Silas Yankson broke down in tears as he confirmed the death of his father on Empire 102.7 FM's late afternoon show known as Empire Drive hosted by Joe Kumi.



In a short interview, he said.



“Yes I can confirmed the death of my father which happened this morning at his resident in Dansoman , I had a call from my mother and to be frank I broke down in tears and I still don’t believe he is no more”



During the interview, he also added by saying



“My father saved the highlife music of Ghana therefore took the genre to places around the world and will call on the government to give his father a state burial ”



The ‘Tena Me Nkyen’ hitmaker died in his Accra home Friday morning, his son confirmed to empirefmonline.com



The last time Paapa, as he was affectionately called, was seen in public was at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music awards where he picked the lifetime achievement award in March this year.



His popular songs include; Wiase Mu Nsem, Show Your Love, Wo Yere Anaa Wo Maame, and Tena Menkyen.