"Nothing Will Stop Me"- Shatta Michy

Shatta Michy Blows Whistle On Apaatse Apaa Actress/Businesswoman - Diamond Michelle Gbagonah popularly known as Shatta Michy, who is the wife of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has send a strong message to all her haters, after an attempt to demolish her pub.



Officials of Accra Metropolitan Assembly tried to demolish the structure of Shatta Michy's Diamond Pub and Grill spot located at East Legon in Accra on Thursday morning July 24. This according to Michy cannot her break her or stop from establishing her business.



The facility which was among other structures lying within the East Legon Green Belt zone was earmarked for demolition by the assembly and she has been given a one-week ultimatum to pull down the structure.



Michy is not happy with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly officials' actions because she thinks it's a delibrate attempt to distroy her business, because she believes her efforts to start her own business is an encouragement to joblessness youth in the country, especially among young ladies.



Shatta Michy took to Facebook to express her sentiments:



“It’s only in Ghana that a young lady would try to do something for herself, encourage other young ladies to do same no matter how small and she ends up being fought from all angles. Stronger forever”.



She further indicated that although there are limitations and hindrances, it will not stop her from achieving her goal.



“I’m 24, I have my businesses, my education, my wonderful family, and I'm grinding still, there’s money to be made on these streets and nothing will stop me and my fellow young ladies who are willing to make it out here. You can’t break me. Try something else. she noted”.



Diamond Pub & Grill located about 300 metres from the East Legon Police Station, was officially opened on March 31, 2017.







