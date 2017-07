Nadia Buari, Nigerian Comedia AY and Nikki Samonas Related Stories The third edition of Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017 came off on Saturday July 22, 2017 at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra.



Just like the previous editions, the stars dressed to impress on the red carpet with their respective fashion styles.



This year’s edition was hosted by popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, and Actress Osas Ighodaro Ajibade.



Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) is organised by NMJ Ghana to celebrate the achievements of the industry players in movie making on the African continent and the African diaspora.



Checkout the photos of the stars who came to shine on the glamorous night.







Benedicta Gafah





James Gerdiner





Nikki Samonas





Kojo Soboh





Harold Amenyah





Moesha Boduong





Grace Omaboe





Toosweet Annan





Diamond Appiah





Victoria Michaels





Salma Mumin





Victoria Lebene





Selly





Kalybos





Lydia Forson





Uti





Zynnell Zuh





Abeiku Santana





Nadia Buari





Mzbel



Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah/Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.