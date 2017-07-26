"I Am The New 'Apostle' Of Tourism In Ghana" - Abeiku Santana

Related Stories In "Love Myelitis " Elorm Beenie touches on Already made factory-designed wardrobe crafted African designs from our vibrant fashion industry.



"Let's wear Ghana, see Ghana, eat Ghana and feel Ghana" an initiative of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and its implementing body Ghana Tourism Authority.



This would support our young African fashion designers to use our local fabrics to promote Tourism to create jobs for our youth. Tourism is a potent source of foreign exchange earning if it's properly planned, packaged , marketed and promoted.



Thanks to Peace Fm, Okay Fm, Adom Fm , Rainbow radio, Kasapa Fm, Tv Africa, for giving us your platform to educate Ghanaians on Tourism.



Turn your weaknesses into strengths and it will give you a competitive edge and make you more effective.





I am the New "Apostle" of Tourism in Ghana





