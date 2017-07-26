Top Media Executive Promised Me A Job In Exchange For Sex - Berla Mundi Reveals

Related Stories GhOne Tv presenter Berla Mundi has revealed the start of her career was a minefield where she was asked to sleep with a big man to get a job.



Whether it’s actors or musicians, we have heard this story 100 times and Berla Mundi also says she suffered a similar fate.



Mundi, born Berla Addardey, said the incident occurred in the aftermath of her appearance on Miss Malaika where she was searching for a new opportunity. A top tv executive promised her a job, however after a while she heard nothing back so went to inquire as to why.



That was when she was told she would have to ‘satisfy the needs’ of the media executive before the job would be given to her.



Speaking on ‘Tonight’, Mundi revealed that she turned down that offer because she wanted to make it via her own merit, and eventually she managed to make it.