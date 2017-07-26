One Week Celebration For The Late Paapa Yankson Set For August 4

Related Stories The family of highlife legend Benjamin Paapa Kofi Yankson has announced that the one week celebration for him will take place on Friday August 4 at the Dansoman Keep Fit Club after a short church service at the Dansoman Methodist Church.



This was disclosed by the son of Paapa Yankson, Silas Yankson during a visit by a delegation of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) led by the 1st Vice President Bessa Simons to the family home in Dansoman.



On behalf of the family, Silas Yankson expressed the family’s gratitude for the visit and said they are counting on the Union’s support to accord their late father a befitting burial.



On his part, Bessa Simons indicated that being a national icon, the passing away of Paapa Yankson was a national loss which the entire nation is still reeling under the impact of his death. He said the entire leadership and members of the Union feels the loss of the family.



He gave the assurance of MUSIGA’s support in these trying times adding that the Union and the entire music fraternity in the country stands by them as they mourn the late Paapa Yankson.



The MUSIGA delegation included former MUSIGA President Alhaji Sidiku Buari; Greater Accra Regional Chairman Ras Caleb Appiah Levi; Alex Odoi, the Greater Accra Regional Welfare Officer; the Administrator Rev Fiifi Khan Agyarkwah; Rev Gifty Ghansah, Paa Kwesi Holdbrook-Smith of Scratch Studios and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Special Projects and Communications.