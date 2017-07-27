I Have A “Thing” For Older Men, They Respect Women – Lebene

Related Stories Actress Victoria Lebene has disclosed she prefers going out with older men than those of her age.



Speaking to KOD on the Zone, the 27-year-old actress said she has a thing for older men.



“I have a thing for quite older people. I think older people can really take care of women than the younger ones. I think they respect women, they understand them, they don’t give them pressure, they would not argue with you, they would understand you in every aspect.”



She further explained that she worked very hard for all her expenses and interests.



“I work for what I have and so I don’t think that is the major reason I would go in for a relationship. Well, I like buying stuff for myself,” she added.



Actress Lebene and actor Kofi Adjorlolo broke up early this year after the father of the actress insisted his daughter should end her relationship with the ‘old man’ because he may be age mate.



