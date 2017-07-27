People Were Happy That I Had Stroke – Kumawood Actor(Video)

Related Stories Ghanaian actor and movie director, Kwaku Twumasi, has disclosed that people were happy about his ailment.



He made this disclosure during an interview with Clement Nana Sarfo, known on screen as Papa Kumasi, on Royal TV.



“I cannot mention names. Even when I was in the hospital, people visited me just to confirm if that misfortune has actually befallen me. The person may be sympathizing with me but I could tell that he or she is happy (within) that I am going through that situation”, he asserted.



He also added that there were rumours being circulated that his amorous relationships with other men’s wives caused his predicament.



“If you listen to the utterances people make like he is a womanizer; he sleeps with people’s wives. If you pay heed to what people say, that alone can kill you. So you just have to ignore. People gossip about me, but I just ignore them. (I pretend to like) I have neither seen nor heard them. If you will use your time to gossip about me, it is your issue”, he added.



Kwaku Twumasi was bedridden some years back after he suffered a severe stroke. According to him, his family, particularly his wife and children, have been extremely supportive.



“It was a hard time but thanks be to God, my family was so supportive. My wife was so supportive. I used to be sick but I am no longer sick. I ceased to be sick in the third or fourth year into my sickness. I resolved not to think about it anymore. I will go out there and do whatever I want to do”, he said.



He is a director and actor, known for I Hate Women 2 (2007), I Hate Women(2007) and Madam Joan 2 (2004).



Checkout the video below:



<iframe width="480" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q1Xvx4-6RmI" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>



