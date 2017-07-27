I’m Not Married But I Have Three Kids– D Black

Related Stories Rapper D Black has disclosed that he started making babies at the age of 23.



According to the ‘Vera’ Hitmaker, although he is not married to his woman, they have been blessed with three children he loves so much.



The rapper who tries his best to keep his private life out of the public’s eye said “I am not married but I have three babies with the same woman. I started making babies when I was 23 and I love my three kids very well”.



The Black Avenue Muzik CEO indicated that although he was forced to attend University of Cape Coast where he was offered Economics after Senior High School education, he left the school because he never loved it. He indicated that he joined University of Ghana where he studied Theatre Arts and Music.