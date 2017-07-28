PHOTOS: Victoria Lebene, Peter Richie, Gifty Asante, Others Donate To Dzorwulu Special School

Related Stories Actress/TV Personality Victoria Lebene and her friends have shown love to the Dzorwulu Special School on as part of their July For Love initiative.



The Actress who donated series of products such as, soap, clothes, drinks, bottled water, diapers, biscuits, books and many more need the kids at the special school can use daily.



The Bitter Sweet Wine actress with her friends said the donation was made because their birthdays fall in the month of July, which they believe July is a month of Love.



“Everyone present here was born in the month of July, this is what we have in our heart to give not really because today or tomorrow is our birthday, but because the month of July is full of love and so much to share and give out”. Victoria Lebene Mekpah said.



Mr. Fred Tetteh, Assistant Headmaster for the Dzorwulu Special School, who received the donation on behalf of the pupil and the entire administration stated they were glad the actress and her friends for coming to help provide some needs of the pupil.



“God is going to give you a new song and hopefully next year, you will be here with more things to support us”. Mr Fred Tetteh concluded.



Actor and Director Peter Ritchie and actress Gifty Ansante who are always July borns were also present to support. In his speech, Peter Ritchie mentioned that some teachers and workers of such institutions do not give items to pupils when donations are been made. He edged the administration of the Dzorwulu Special School to make sure items are been used for their rightful purpose.



Some people who were present to support the donation were, Gifty Asante, Peter Ritchie, Joe Wackle who is a Script Writer and Director and Celebrity Bloggers - Eugene Osafo-Nkansah of Nkonkonsa.com, ZionFelix of zionfelix.net and Jibriel of Showcasegh.com