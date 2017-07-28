Kumawood Stars Bernard Nyarko And Christiana Awuni In Romantic Relationship

Related Stories Two kumawood stars are reportedly in a serious romantic relationship.



Actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko, one of the most talented Kumawood actors is remoured to be in a serious relationship with actress Christiana Awuni.



According to Ghpage.com, the two Kumawood stars have actually been in a relationship for the past 2 years but have managed to keep it under wraps, but it’s well known among the players at Kumawood.



The 47-year-old beautiful actress and mother of one, Christiana Awuni has been divorced for the past 10 years. According sources, Christiana has actually being praying for a partner for a long time so the coming of Bernard Nyarko was heaven sent.



She started from Cantata days and migrated to Kumawood. She has acted in over 7o movies since she joined Kumawood.



Some of her movies include Sika Nti, Dufie, Maso Aware, Ware Me and Metim Nea Metim.



Bernard Nayrko joined Kumawood in 2012 when he returned to Ghana after several years staying in the United States. He has since proven his talent as an actor and has played versatile roles in movies.



Some of his movies include Wanted, Aban Bo sia, Boyz Abre, Sunsum Police and others.





