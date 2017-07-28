My Uncle Is Bishop Duncan Williams But It Doesn’t Mean I Have To Be Like Him- Sista Afia

Related Stories Hiplife artiste, Sista Afia has said although she is the niece of Bishop Duncan Williams that does not mean she should live her life to please him and follow his ways.



According to her, every individual is born on earth to fulfill a specific role in life and hers is to be a musician.



The ‘jeje’ hitmaker who was speaking to Kofi Asante on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio said “everybody has their role in life, your role is to be a presenter, his role is to be a Bishop and my role is to be a musician. The type of music I have chosen comes with a lot of ups and downs, false stories, and bashing.



“That is my life and that is his life he has chosen to live and just because he is my uncle doesn’t mean I have to go the way he is going.”



Sister Afia who has released ‘Borkor Borkor’ which she featured Medikal reiterated that she the fact that she loves attention and there is nothing bad about seeking attention as an artiste.