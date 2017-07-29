I Prayed To God To Take My Life – Wayoosi

Related Stories



Speaking on the latest episode of Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix, the Kumawood star revealed that he asked God to take his life because “I wasn’t sure I’ll survive”. According to him, he had heard that few people survive during his situation so he wanted to die to save his family from spending a lot of money on him.



“I was not sure I’ll survive because I had heard that it affects only the rich. I had also heard that a lot of people die as a result of kidney problem so all my prayers was not to endure the suffering and my family not to waste money on me. I was always asking God to call me for everything to end but He knew what He was doing.” he told Zionfelix, host of the show.



Wayoosi believes his sickness was a well-calculated plan by God to stop him from his promiscuous lifestyle. Mr. Osei added that he never heard any of the many death rumours, which went viral when he was on his sickbed last year at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Watch Wayoosi on Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix below:







