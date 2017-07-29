Meet The Beauty Guru Sacha Okoh

Related Stories A beauty Guru is known as a person, that has a passion for an aspect of beauty, whether it be makeup, hair, nails, fashion, or skin care and that exactly personifies CEO and Founder of successful Ghanaian makeup Line SO Aesthetics makeup, who also doubles as the CEO of Viva Boutique Ghana’s leading luxury multi-brand designer store, TV host and Beauty and Style Guru, Madam Sacha Okoh.



Sacha Okoh is a much-needed breath of fresh air in the beauty and lifestyle scene in Africa as she is the foremost Beauty Guru with a wealth of experience and expertise which spans over the course of 12 years in the beauty fashion and lifestyle industry in Ghana and beyond. She needs no introduction in the Beauty and Fashion industry in Ghana, and as the Host of lifestyle, fashion and beauty tips segment on GHOne TV, “Tips from the Powder Room” on GHOne TV, she has fast become the go-to Lady for all things beauty, style and fashion in Ghana.



Sacha began her journey in the Beauty Fashion and Lifestyle industry in Ghana in 2005, after the successful completion of her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Marketing from De Montfort University, LEICESTER-UK. She went into the Beauty industry after a successful stint in Finance and Research and also after a success background in Retailing with some of the biggest brands in London.



Sacha decided to create her own makeup line after recognizing the lack of Ghanaian owned brands that catered to the Ghanaian woman instead of the brands manufactured for those in the diaspora which had saturated the Ghanaian market then. She wanted to create a brand that had the Ghanaian woman in mind, and provided total coverage on her face and was suitable for the typical Ghanaian weather all year round. She also wanted a brand that would also cover all blemishes and enhance each Ghanaian woman’s beauty, and that was how successful makeup Brand, SO Aesthetics Makeup was Born in 2005.



Sacha within that same period also took over the running of Ghana’s leading luxury multi-brand designer store specializing in women’s clothing and accessories, Viva Boutique, which retails merchandize by top Italian and French designer brands including Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Moschino, La Perla and Valentino to mention just a few. She went on to the London School of Fashion, and gained a qualification in Buying & Merchandising and then armed with a wealth of knowledge, went on to increase company sales by over 25% through the introduction of new sales techniques, and also successfully introduced several new brands to the company (which currently contribute over 35% of turnover). She was also responsible for managing the business with millions in turnover, making major decisions on stock purchases and in charge of the day to day management of the company.



Sacha has positioned the SO Aesthetics Brand as one of the most authentic Ghanaian owned brands on the makeup today and moved the Company from the red to green in a space of 2 years, and now has made the brand a Household name in Ghana. She successfully launched the web and digital presence of the company and created one of the first ever makeup fairs, the SO Aesthetic makeup. She also successfully managed the sales campaigns with several companies and sponsored several beauty pageants such as Miss Ghana and Miss Universe and entities including Vlisco Ghana and the Office of the First Lady to mention a few.



Sacha is also a trained Makeup Artist from one of the world's foremost beauty institutes, the London School of Beauty and Makeup with a qualification in Advanced Makeup Artistry in 2010, and she went on to train over 100 makeup artists in Ghana, with over 60% employed and currently working in the beauty industry in Ghana and abroad.



Sacha brings her impressive resume, wealth of experience and impressive beauty skills on her hit segment, “Tips from the Powder Room” on the most watched Girl talk show in Ghana, “Tales from the Powder Room” on GHOne TV every Wednesday night, where she gives incredible tips on how every lady can stay fabulous, with a range of topics from care of the skin, to how to create the perfect look for the right occasion, to what colors to try with your skin tone, to how to do the next makeup trends, suggestion of the nest products for your face and skin types plus answering every makeup need or question posed by viewers.



It is a fun and interactive segment that captivates the viewers from beginning to end and leaves them informed, educated and entertained on how to be and stay fabulous each week.



With a strong work ethic and an insatiable desire to succeed and her subsequent performances in the various capacities she excels in, in the beauty, style and lifestyle landscape have placed her firmly as our foremost Beauty Guru. With a host of speaking engagements, seminars, a TV show, various TV/Radio appearances, a soon to be launched Beauty Column and Beauty Show and so much more to come to her credit, Sacha aims to improve the Beauty and Fashion sense of Ghanaian women one “fleek” at a time.



