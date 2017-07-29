John Mahama, Lordina Renew Wedding Vows (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Former President John Mahama has renewed his marriage vows with Lordina Mahama on the occasion of their 25th marriage anniversary.



The ceremony, which was witnessed by some close friends and family of the couple, was held at a private Church service in Accra.



John Mahama, 58, married Lordina Mahama, born Lordina Effah in 1992.



Recently, John Maham took to his social media pages to announce his 25th marriage anniversary with Lordina.



He shared a photo of himself with Lordina Mahama with the caption, “25 year anniversary and still counting. To God be the glory#SilverJubilee”.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and former presidential staffer in John Mahama’s government who was at the event shared some photos on Facebook and said; “It is an honour to witness the Renewal of Vows and the 25th Wedding Anniversary of H.E. John Dramani Mahama and wife Lordina Mahama. It is my prayer that the next 25 years bring them, even more, grace and greatness.”



Other invited guests at the event include 2016 NDC Wieja-Gbawe parliamentary aspirant Obuobia Darko-Opoku and the CEO of Ovation Internation, Chief Delle Momodu.