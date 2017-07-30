Joyce Blessing Flaunts Her Two Sons

Related Stories Multiple awards winning gospel musician, Joyce Blessing has shared a picture of herself and her two lovely boys on her social media page.



"Unbreakable" as she's fondly called says being a mother comes with its unique blessing; something she's experiencing now.



"Having children showed me a whole different kind of love And Blessing that I had never known. Complete love", she captioned her picture.



Joyce recently signed a 4-year contract with Zylofon media, a creative arts and entertainment conglomerate at a sum of $100,000.



She won the 2014 Gospel Album of the year award at the VGMA industry awards. Among her hit songs are "Monko Mo Akyi" and "Kantamanto Nyame".