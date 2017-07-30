I Will Continue To Serve God - Victoria Lebene

Related Stories Birthdays usually come with the feeling of excitement as it reminds us of our little beginnings and how far we have come in life.



On these days the celebrants receive that kind of extraordinary treatment from friends and families who are happy to share in their joy.



Celebrities receive lots of goodwill messages from their colleagues and their many fans on social media pages, not to talk about the surprise birthday parties and gifts from loved ones.



This feeling is same with Ghanaian screen goddess Victoria Lebene Mekpah who turned a year older today.



Announcing her special day on her Instagram page, the actress posted a stunning picture of herself in an outstanding garment.



With that glowing look in her eye, Victoria discloses how thankful she is to her maker for seeing her through the struggles and for uplifting her to her current status.



She promises to remain humble and never deviate from following God’s path.



“Thank you Father, only you know how grateful I am to you for the perfect gift of life. I will continue to serve you and follow your directions. Thank you for a plus to my life and my terms on earth