Don’t Live A Life Like Mine – Samini Advises Up And Coming Stars

Legendary Ghanaian artiste Samini has advised up and coming musicians to life a live of caution and not a carefree life like he once did.



Samini revealed that he led an extravagant life when he found fame at a very young age and that led him to waste his money as he thought it would last forever.



Then known as Batman, Samini exploded onto the Ghanaian music scene as an exciting young star in the early 00’s, during the golden age of Ghanaian hiplife.



But Samini revealed the life of extravagance he lived back then of wasting money and warned against it.



“I will not advise them not to go down the path I went because there are a lot of consequences.” he told Doreen Andoh.



“Control yourself so that you will not have to explain yourself,” the ‘Yonnah’ hitmaker sagely added.