Related Stories In an age where people search the wrong places for love, there’s still a man who demonstrates perfect love void of nationality and ethnicity or race.



Sanctuary of Grace Incorporated, a non-denominational ministry, presents another tangible experience of God’s love interwoven in soul winning through music, stage play and choreography.



The ministry therefore invites all and sundry to a lifetime manifestation of God’s love as it holds the 3rd edition of its annual worship and praise programme dubbed "Concert of Grace (COG)" this year.



The worship event comes off on Sunday, 6th August at the Elim City in Sunyani at 4 pm and from Saturday, August 12 to Sunday, August 13, 2017 also at 4 pm at the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Asokwa, Kumasi.





















The 2-day programme which combines song ministrations, choreography and stage play is designed to usher patrons into the throne room of God and create an ambience for the perfect love of God to be shared abroad upon their lives.



Under the theme "Perfect Love (1 John 4:18)", Concert of Grace'17 will provide opportunity to reflect on the mercies and goodness of God for our lives.



Last year's COG was explosive as people received numerous breakthroughs and testimonies.



Another unique opportunity will be presented this year as attendees experience an uninterrupted awesome presence of God.



There will be live recordings of some hit singles and praise medley by the Sanctuary of Grace Inc.



Rate is free. Just grab your heart and be there!



Come and be blessed. Stay Connected! Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.