Wizkid Fights At Lagos Nightclub

Barely hours after Star Boy Wizkid returned to Nigeria, he's back in the news.
The singer got into a fight with a fan at a night club in Lagos, hours after arriving Nigeria.
According to witnesses who claimed to have been at the scene, trouble started when a fan walked over to take a photo with the singer and Wizkid, was not okay with it, leading to an altercation.
From the video, Wizkid, is seen sitting on a chair with a female, and in the next scene, he is being pulled away from a cluster of people.
It is unclear who started the alleged fight and if anyone was hurt.
|Source: Nigeriafilms.com
