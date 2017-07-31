Wizkid Fights At Lagos Nightclub

Related Stories Barely hours after Star Boy Wizkid returned to Nigeria, he's back in the news.



The singer got into a fight with a fan at a night club in Lagos, hours after arriving Nigeria.



According to witnesses who claimed to have been at the scene, trouble started when a fan walked over to take a photo with the singer and Wizkid, was not okay with it, leading to an altercation.



From the video, Wizkid, is seen sitting on a chair with a female, and in the next scene, he is being pulled away from a cluster of people.



It is unclear who started the alleged fight and if anyone was hurt.



