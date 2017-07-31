My Friend Once Advised Me To Do Comedy Because Playing Trumpet Didn’t Sell – Nathaniel Bassey

Related Stories Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey shared the photo above with an inspiring message on Instagram and we just had to share.



The photo, a collage of the initiator of the famous #HallelujahChallenge 20 years ago and recently, showed him playing the trumpet at both times, as he shared a message of focus.



See his post below:



LEFT – Over 20 years ago

RIGHT – Over 20 years after.



By God’s special grace through His Holy Spirit, I have learnt the Art and power of FOCUS….

“…to direct your attention or effort at something specific”

When I found my calling, I stuck with it. I remember a few people saying that playing the trumpet didn’t sell, and wasn’t trendy, BUT I STUCK WITH IT.

A dear friend even suggested I did some comedy by the side since I could make people laugh, But I still stayed on my lane.

Has God called you to do something, ONE THING? Stick with it. Set your eyes as a flint. Give yourself to it. While loving and following God.

Then come back a few years from now and let’s talk.

Dear young person, Any time you feel it’s taking too long, please revisit this image and be encouraged.

If you can follow God wholly and just stick with that “trumpet in your hand” (your’s may be something else), You will Glorify God and Impact your generation. So, Say to yourself, STICK WITH IT! – FOCUS!



#STICKWITHIT – stick with it

