Nobody Should Put Pressure On President Akufo-Addo – Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has warned Ghanaians not to put pressure on President Akufo-Addo to deliver on his campaign promises.



The ‘taking over’ hitmaker has, in a Facebook video, advised the President to take a vacation in the United States, if he feels pressured by Ghanaians.



“You (Ghanaians) want ‘one-dam, one-district’, you think it is easy? nonsense; do you know how much it takes to dig a dam. You think it is easy; you keep worrying the President. Mr. President, please sit and drink some tea and have some dinner with your wife and kids, you can fly to Miami and chill small and come back, don’t worry.



“Me, I will make sure nobody gives my president pressure. If anybody gives him pressure I will come to your house… I alone can give the whole Ghana pressure; the 25 million population, I can give you all pressure and everyone will run away and leave me with the President,” Shatta was seen raving in the video.



President Akufo-Addo among other things promised to build a dam in every district of the Northern region, during the 2016 polls that saw him defeat the NDC’s John Mahama, who was seeking a second term as President.