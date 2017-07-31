People’s Celebrity Awards 2017 Slated For November 25

Related Stories Spyder Lee Entertainment has announced that “The 2017 People’s Celebrity Awards” are set to return and will be happening live at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday, November 25, 2017.



The event will showcase this year’s hottest and biggest Sports and Entertainment celebrities.



Recognizing the critical role that fans play in the digital community, the PCAs will once again allow the public to choose the official nominees in all categories. The celebrity(s) in each select category with the most fan nominations will automatically become one of the nominees.



Fan nominations opening date will be communicated soon and will be via GN Mobile Money and other Mobile Money platforms, social media and SMS short codes, a statement from Spyder Lee said.



In addition, the PCA Award winners will be determined by a combination of the public votes and the PCA Board composed of a carefully selected group of reputable professionals in Ghana’s Sports and Entertainment industries.



To join the conversation, visit @PCAGh on twitter, follow @PCAGhana on Facebook or use #GHPCA.