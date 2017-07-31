Ohemaa Mercy Calls For Prayers For Christabel Ekeh and Rashida Black Beauty

Related Stories Ghanaian Gospel Musician Ohemaa Mercy has called on the Ghanaian public to show love to actress Christabel Ekeh and Rashida Black Beauty for sharing their nudity on social media.



According to Ohemaa Mercy, the actions of the two could have been influenced by some evil spirit, therefore, the two celebrities need serious prayers.



Both Christabel and Rashida are believed to have released the pictures and video of their nudity by themselves.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on the AyekooAyekoo mid-morning show on Accra100.5FM, Ohemaa Mercy said: “Anybody who does not have Christ lives anyhow. Persons who engage in wayward behaviours lack Christ in their lives.



“If you lack Christ, it means you are being controlled by the devil, and, so, I will urge those persons to look for Jesus. The only way children can desist from copying the wrongs in society is when their parents have given their lives to God.



“All those who post their naked pictures on social media are being controlled by something, and, so, we need to pray for such people.



“We shouldn’t insult them, let’s rather show them love. God showed us love and so let us also show them love.”