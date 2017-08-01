Actress Naana Hayford Attacked

Related Stories Ace Actress/Broadcaster Naana Hayford has reportedly been attacked.



The "Abrabo mu nsem" Presenter who has now moved into corporate advertisements and television productions, was attacked last week at her residence in Kumasi.



According to Domphe Jedadiah, son of Naana Hayford who narrated the incident to Zionfelix.net, the assailants were stalking and tracking every step of the actress as she drove back home after a hard day's work and everything happened so fast.



“I had just met her up to help with the luggage after she drove home. I barely got to the room when I heard mummy screaming from downstairs. I rushed back only to realize she nearly got stabbed by some unidentified attackers as they made away with her bag containing tablets, phones and money” Domphe Jedadiah said.



Thankfully, Nana Hayford escaped the attack without any form of injury, and according to her son, she is gradually recovering from the shock.