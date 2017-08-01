Read Kwaku Manu’s 'Romantic' Birthday Message To Wife

Related Stories Kumawood Super Star, Kwaku Manu has proven to be a real man, Dad and Husband who never lets anything cross his family.



He once admitted to Delay that as a man with flesh, he errs (cheat) in his marriage out of countless temptations but he never lets his mistake ruin his family of three children with his wife.



The Comic Actor certainly behind closed doors is receiving some education, particularly with the English Language as he has been displaying some literacy skills.



Kwaku Manu has well learnt how to use Instagram as well and he often posts on his page with obvious captions that suggest he handles his own page often.



In a new post on his Instagram page, Kwaku Manu wrote to wish his wife a happy birthday.



He posted a beautiful of his wife and captioned it “My life without you is like a lake without water, you make my life complete in every sense. You are not just my wife , you are my life. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU MY DEAR… Help me wish my wife a happy birthday.. thanks. @mrs_okaale_manu @filaman11”