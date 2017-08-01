Kwaku Bonsam Doesn't Have Power To Even Kill A Mosquito – Kumchacha(Video)

Related Stories Prophet Nicholas Osei also known as Kumchacha, Founder of Heaven Gate Ministries has revealed that Nana Kwaku Bonsam is not as powerful as people perceive him to be.



The Kumasi-based Prophet in an interview with Jerry Justice on the Drive Time said, he has been in the ministry for 28-years and has performed so many miracles which cannot be compared to what “novice” Kwaku Bonsam has done.



“Kwaku Bonsam hasn’t been in the business for long, I boldly said it on radio that he is powerless and also proved that he is not powerful, because of this statement he is at my throat...,” he said



The man of God added that he once had a friend who could perform magic, tricks of how to steal money from people.



“So I one day did the same thing on air some time back and because of this, Kwaku Bonsam has been trying to torment me but to no avail,” he disclosed.



Watch the interview below:



