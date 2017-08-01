Nana Boroo Denies Rumors That He Is Attracted To Old Women

Related Stories Hiplife artiste, Nana Boro has said he prefers plus size ladies to slim ladies.



The artiste who was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM indicated that as an African man he prefers women who are big and curvy because they tell the difference between a man and a woman.



The musician who has been rumored to have a thing for sugar mummies indicated that he likes smart women and not sugar mummies



He said he takes pride in dating women who will challenge him to do more and not women who will only be demanding for money for their hair do.



“I want someone who will talk about business and encourage me to make money. Not a materialistic woman who will be talking about her hair and nails.”