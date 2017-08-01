Related Stories Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu, has revealed that he is always seen as a foolish and stupid person by most people as a result of the roles he plays in movies.



Mr. Ibu commands a huge fan base and is one of the most popular actors in Nigeria.



The comic actor, who is not entirely happy about his status, said that even when he had something meaningful to say, people don’t take him seriously.



He told Punch, “A lot of people think I’m stupid and foolish because of the roles I play in movies.



“At times, when I have something meaningful to say, people don’t take me serious as they think I’m cracking jokes.







