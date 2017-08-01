Bandex Endorses Ebony’s Raunchy Dressing

Related Stories A movie producer, Alhaji Banda, has said the current showbiz industry is not about wearing of ‘fuugu’ but dressing to attract the people.



He made this statement on Adom Entertainment Hall last Saturday with Mike’2’.



His statement came about when the show was discussing Ebony’s kind of dressing and the endorsement from her father, Nana Poku Kwarteng.



Bandex, who is also an entertainment critic and the first Vice Chairman for GHAMRO, said he sees nothing wrong with the songstress’ kind of dressing since showbiz is not about wearing a long dress or ‘fugu’ but to look very attractive to the people.



Showbiz is not about wearing fugu, if u don’t know I am telling you, if you have a nice body make it attractive”, he said.



When asked if he would allow her daughter to expose herself, he replied he did not have a daughter doing a dancehall music, saying Ebony is doing something that goes with her kind of music she does.



Bandex concluded that there are some celebrities who show their naked pictures which Ebony is not one of them and would always support her.