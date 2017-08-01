PHOTOS: Victoria Lebene Celebrates Her New Age With Breathtaking Images

Related Stories Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene Mekpah who turned a year old over the weekend, flooded her social media pages with several new breathtaking photos to celebrate her day.



Announcing her special day on her Instagram page, the actress posted quite a number of stunning pictures of herself in different outstanding dresses.



Victoria whose birthday fell on Sunday July 30, expressed her gratitude to God for seeing her through the struggles and for uplifting her to her current status and she promises to remain humble and never deviate from following God’s path.



"THANK YOU FATHER🙌🙌🙌 Only you know how grateful I am to you for the PERFECT GIFT OF LIFE I will continue to serve you and follow your directions. Thank you for a plus to my life and my terms on earth H A P P Y M E🥀HUMBLED🙏🙏🙏 • •"



Victoria Lebene has starred in many Ghanaian movies including “Bitter Sweet Wine” which won Best Golden Short Film at the 2017 Golden Movie Awards.



