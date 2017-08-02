NDC’s Obuobia Darko-Opoku Looking 'Sweet 16' In New Photos

Related Stories Whether or not she's in the political spotlight Ms. Obuobia Darko-Opoku definitely has something that can't be looked down, her beauty!



Looking very 'Sweet 16', the 39-year-old failed parliamentary hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Weija-Gbawe Constituency has released stunning photos of herself onto her social media page.



Completing her angelic look in a white V-neck dress, she paired it with African beads. Obviously, this shows Miss Obuobia is very stylish and fashionable.



"You may shoot me with your words, cut me with your hate, but still like AIR, I will RISE... Happy New Month my Dearies", she captioned one of her pictures yesterday, 2017.









Source: Ghanaweb.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.