My Baby Daddy Is A Pauper - Actress

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, has emphatically stated that Yahaya Mohammed, a former boyfriend, and father of her child, has never been richer than her.



According to her, contrary to claims that she entered into a relationship with the former Kotoko striker for his money, She said Yahaya lived a substandard life.



“Yahaya has never been richer than me and up till now he is not richer than I am so he is not someone I dated for money”, Tracey Boakye said on Royal TV.



She maintained that she had a baby because she wanted to, and not for finances.



According to her, she never depended on Yahaya Mohammed when they dated as it has been speculated.



Asked if she will agree to marry Yahaya if he asks her to, Tracey stressed that she won’t because she doesn’t love him.