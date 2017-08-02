Actor Lilwin’s Management Angry Over Death Reports

Related Stories The manager of actor, Kwadwo Nkansah (Lilwin) has expressed disappointment in a publication which communicated that his artiste had died in a motor accident and has served a notice of an intension to cause the arrest of the reporter.



According to the ‘false’ report, Lilwin was on his way to Accra on a business trip when an Urvan run into his car few miles away from a popular rest point, Linda Dor.



But Abdul Razak Amissah, manager of the comic actor told Ghanaweb.com that the story was fabricated. According to him, Lilwin has been out of the country for a month and was therefore shocked at the report.



He could not fathom why people would concoct such a despicable story just to direct traffic to their sites.



A furious Razak indicated that management has reported the matter to the police.



“This is disturbing. Why should you publish such a story? Lilwin is not even in Ghana; yet you claim he had an accident at Linda Dor and has passed on. We will have the fellow arrested,” he fumed.