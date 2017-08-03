Sonnie Badu Defends Pastor Mensah Otabel

Related Stories Gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu has come to the defence of Pastor Mensah Otabel over several arguments that ensued as a matter of the ‘special seed sowing’ the International Central Gospel Church(ICGC)'s "Greater Works" program.



According to Sonnie Badu, it is imperative for Ghanaian youth to respect men of God and not subject them to insults like they did the whole of last week adding that respecting men of God is a recipe for success as individuals.



In a post on Instagram, the award winning artiste said;



“I am not an ICGC member and I have not been told to do this by anyone but I would like to share my thoughts on this. Dr MENSAH Otabil was not referring to all prophets. Firstly, As we all know, there are false prophets who have caused confusion in families and robbed them of many things.



Secondly, with the issue that seems to be trending there are a few things to consider.



1) those carrying and spreading the news were not actually present at the meeting.



2) they did not hear the word that was preached. 3) they did not see anyone being forced to bring their money.



The staple of our Christian walk and also of the church is FAITH. For all we know, those who went up could have been doing so as an act and demonstration of their faith. Therefore, According to their faith, so shall it be done unto them even as a double portion.



I plead with the youth of Ghana let us learn to Honor and respect men of God if we want to succeed.. Dr Otabil is respected throughout the world , let us also do so .. pastor Mathew carries a unique anointing that yields blessings so when he challenged them to exercise their faith, it is completely biblical.



Elijah told a widow to bring all she had and God rewarded her faith and obedience. As stated previously, I am not an ICGC member but I still stand for respect and honour when due.



I can not be quiet about this issue. These men of God should not be disrespected…”