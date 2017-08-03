Becca Blasts Fans Over Negative Comments

Related Stories Sensational Multiple Award Winning songstress, Rebecca Akosua Acheampong known in Showbiz as Becca has gushed out her ‘anger’ on individuals who take pleasure to chastise her without any justification.



Kasapafmonline.com understands her outburst is as a result of a recent public backlash after she and colleague Zylonfon signee were accused of buying fake Instagram followers.



According to the recent publication which alleged that the “African Woman” singer was getting very little or no interactions on Instagram with most of her posts getting zero comments.



It was reported that Becca has allegedly bought some additional fake followers to boost her Instagram followers and obviously the seller sold her crap because these followers do not care a hoot about what she posts on her page.



However, the ‘Beshiwo’ hitmaker who was not pleased with the needless reportage twitted, “When will we stop criticizing unnecessarily, throw away Ph.D. syndrome and start supporting and believing in what belongs to us.”



Becca further urged individuals who express an unfavorable opinion about her personality and her music career to avoid such utterances and focus on supporting Ghanaian artistes to the core.