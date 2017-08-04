Vincent McCauley – ‘Things We Do For Love’ Actor Gets Married (PHOTO)

Vincent McCauley Related Stories Veteran actor Vincent McCauley, who cut his teeth on the uber popular series ‘Things We Do For Love’, has finally tied the knot.



McCauley recently married his sweetheart, joining the ranks of the celebrities who walked down the aisle in 2017.



A photo circulating on social media shows the actor and his bride in an intimate pose, ecstatic from the events of the big day.



McCauley, aside his memorable ‘Things We Do For Love’ past, has appeared in many other shows including ‘Games People Play’, ‘Fortune Island’ and ‘Office Palava’.









Source: Ghanacelebrities.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.