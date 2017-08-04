Zion Healer Calls For Support For Reggae Music

Related Stories Zion Healer, a reggae musician has called for support for the reggae industry in the country.



As a crusader, Zion Healer in an interview with Peace News stated that "reggae is not big because the music genre is not supported in the country, hence most of the upcoming musicians do not venture into it".



Zion Healer premiered his song “Tribute” on Thursday August 3, 2017 which also coincides with the birthday of South African reggae icon Lucky Dube.



He indicated that his music is to inspire the youth to become responsible leaders.



Meanwhile, he has advised the youth to work hard and refrain from immoral acts in order to achieve their goals.





Watch video below:



