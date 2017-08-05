I Will Be Ready For Marriage In The Next Ten Years - Bisa K’dei

Related Stories BLM frontline artist and multiple award winning highlife singer, Bisa K’dei born Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah says he will marry in the next ten years.



Speaking on Atinka Fm’s mid-morning show dubbed “Adumaa oo” with host Roman Fada last Thursday, Bisa K’dei explained that marriage is not part of his plans since he is currently concentrating on his music career.



According to the “Brother Brother” hit maker he is single and will settle down at the right time.



Bisa Kdei’s latest single “sister girl” was released earlier this week and is receiving massive airplay.



Listen to Bisa Kdei's latest hit 'Sister Girl' here: Source: atinkafmonline.com