Sista Afia Is My 'Toy' – Shatta Wale

Self-styled Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah better known as Shatta Wale has said that he performs erotically with female hip life artiste Sista Afia because he perceives her as a 'toy'.



According to Shatta Wale, he has no special feeling for Sista Afia because she’s a toy he plays with when he’s on the same platform with.



The “Taking Over” hit maker in an interview with Abeiku Santana said naturally he likes tall women that is why he takes his time to patiently rock the stage with his wife, Shatta Michy.



"I have my limit when performing with my wife because she's mine and doesn't belong to anyone, but Sista Afia is a toy that I play with whenever we meet on the same platform", he hinted.



Describing their relationship, Shatta Wale said, "Sista Afia is very talented and good to be with, there’s nothing intimate," said Shatta Wale.



After several denials of an erotic interest in Shatta Wale, Sista Afia, Known for her public display of affection for the self-acclaimed dancehall king, confirmed that Shatta Wale cannot ‘penetrate her’ when given the chance.



Sista Afia disclosed recently that Ghanaians are of the opinion that she has an intimate relationship with Shatta Wale.



She said, Shatta Wale, is professional and does not mix business with pleasure.