If You Want African Man To Marry You, Wash, Clean And Pamper Him– Hamamat Montia

Related Stories Hamamat Montia, who is a former Miss Malaika Queen has hinted on the things you need to be doing to get an African man to know that you are ripe for marriage.



The Beauty Queen indicated that an African man would only consider you for marriage if you treat him like a king and take care of his needs.



The African Tourism Ambassador in a video posted on her Instagram page indicated that African men wanted to be treated the way their mothers treat them.



She then added that if you cook for your African man and keep his house tidy, you are sure in line to get access to his heart and his ring.



Even though the beauty queen admitted that marriage counselling was way out of her league, she was quick to use herself as an example and said if you take up the ‘motherly’ role in the relationship with an African man, he was going to definitely wife you.



Her list for such roles included cooking for him, cleaning his house and pampering them in a special way just like their mothers would.



Hamamat indicated that African men were sometimes treated differently than African ladies and they wanted that kind of treatment even in their relationships.