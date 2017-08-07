My Pregnancy Was Planned - Vanessa Gyan

Related Stories Barely a year into hosting her own radio show Trace Radio on Live FM, Vanessa Gyan has had a baby.



News of her pregnancy came out just when she was gaining prominence in Ghanaian radio circles. According to Vanessa, it was her decision to get pregnant at the time that she did and that it was planned.



In an interview with Showbiz from New York in the United States, Vanessa, daughter of the late musician, Kiki Gyan, said whatever people are seeing now was meant to happen.



“You know when you get to a certain age in life, some decisions have to be taken and that was it for me. I have no regret. Yes, I was working and doing well and all that but it had to happen. The most important thing is I am happy I took this path,” she said.



Vanessa gave birth early last month and described the experience as wonderful and worth repeating.



“It has been amazing. With barely a month gone, I am already in love with the journey and I would not mind repeating it. My family has been supportive. I am back on my feet and going about my duties,” said Vanessa who is also a model.



Responding to people who are disappointed that she could not wait to get married before getting pregnant, she said: “It is my life, my journey and no one should be affected by it. I want to go through it and be happy. That is all.”



On whether her decision might dent her image as a role model to other young ladies, she said: “Not at all. It is my choice and I am happy I made it. I will not advise that if you are 18 or 19 years old, you should go and get pregnant. You need to finish school and get something moving before thinking of doing anything like that.”



She pointed out that personalities like Ghanaian radio and television presenter, Caroline Sampson and American singer, Beyonce, inspire her not to let motherhood hinder her ambitions.



“I admire Caroline Sampson a lot because she is a single mother doing so well. That is life for you. You just have to learn to be yourself and be happy. When you want to look at what people do or say about you every time, you will not move on.



“Beyonce still performs and dances. Motherhood is not a curse. It is beautiful,” said Vanessa who is in her early thirties.



With regard to when she will come back to Ghana, Vanessa assured her fans she will do so before the end of the year.



“My work is important to me and I miss being on the radio. I have a lot of fans messaging me to ask when I will be back and it’s a good feeling to know that they miss me and I miss them too.”



Before she came to live and work in Ghana, Vanessa gained a lot of experience in the United States, covering events for networks such as VH1, MTV, and BET. She also interviewed prominent artistes such as Boyz II Men, producer Swizz Beatz and Grammy Award-winner, Melanie Fiona.



In June of 2016, Vanessa Gyan alongside Jay Foley were the official representatives of the EIB Network at the BET Awards in the United States. She currently works with Live FM and GhOneTV.