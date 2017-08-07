Patience Ozokwor Regrets Her Wicked Movie Roles

Related Stories Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has disclosed she weeps watching movies she played wicked roles.



According to her, she takes solace in the fact that it is not always real, but wondered what would have happened if indeed it was.



She has therefore stated that if being a wicked character in movies makes her fans happy, then she is all out of it because they have made her who she is it.



“If I am wicked, it is because you love it. I always want to make you happy and I like those who appreciate what I am doing. I will keep doing it because of you”.



On her movies, Mama G said, “You want to know the one that moved me to tears about my characters? There are characters I’d played in movies and after watching them back at home, I just thanked God it wasn’t me – it was a character.



“Nearly all the movies where I played wicked roles made me cry because I remember what that character had done to somebody. I do these jobs to the best of my knowledge because I want to sit down at home, watch and cry over what I’m doing to people”.



She added: “There was a movie I did many years ago, it was titled Prophecy- what moved me to tears in that movie was that I was so wicked that I seized feeding bottle from the mouth of a new-born baby who lost his mother and I was supposed to be taking care of the baby. The baby was crying, I seized his feeding bottle and threw it away. I wept profusely, the director stopped shooting until I was able to control myself. Then I summoned



"I wept profusely, the director stopped shooting until I was able to control myself. Then I summoned the courage to continue. If someone had done it in real life, I would have exposed the fellow to the world to see. There was another one where I went to take my sister's daughter from the village, what I did to the girl, if any human being can do it to a fellow human being, I don't know what God would do to that person in turn. I met her in the kitchen, beat her so much that she fell down the stairs, rolled down and died from broken head and pains all over. I'd been playing wicked roles but those two movies are exceptionally horrible. I doubt that any human being would do that to anyone".



In January 2016, Patience Ozokwor gave her life to Christ and ever since she gave her life to Christ, the actress has dumped her stage name and other unrighteous lifestyles.