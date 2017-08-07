CHALE WOTE Street Art Festival 2017 Set To Roll From August 14

Related Stories The 7th annual CHALE WOTE Street Art Festival takes place in Accra between August 14 and 20 with over 200 Ghana-based and international artists building and exhibiting works in James Town and 15 venues across the city.



This year’s also marks the end of a trilogy theme that began in 2015 with African Electronics, a blueprint to access internal technologies and re-member organiser’s multidimensional systems to create the impossible. It will include 15 creative spaces with events and exhibitions that speak in new and exciting ways to WATA MATA, the theme for the 2017 festival.



Over the last six years, CHALE WOTE has propelled the development of an independent creative and arts economy in Accra.



The CHALE WOTE Street Art Festival is an alternative platform that brings art, music, dance and performance out into the streets. The community-based festival takes place in James Town – one of Accra’s most historic communities - and targets exchanges between Ghana-based and international artists creating art together. Each year, the festival is produced by ACCRA [dot] ALT and REDD KAT Pictures in collaboration with a number of cultural organizations across the city.



CHALE WOTE means “man, let’s go!” in Ga (the language of the people of greater Accra) and it is also a reference to flip flops. The term has been used to mobilize a public passion for art and to cultivate a wider audience for the arts, breaking boundaries to provide access to people of all walks of life.



Activities include a vibrant mix of visual art, photography, films, fashion, mixed media, interventions, processions, live music, dance, panels, discussions, tours, food and more.



In 2016, CHALE WOTE created Spirit Robot as a framework of radical reconstruction, connecting global diasporas and fusing together ideas, technologies and practices in African liberation.



Be part of the open and free events and activities happening for a full 7 days between August 14 and 20.