Sex Before Marriage Is Against The Constitution of The Kingdom of God -Majid Michel

Actor Majid Michel has emphasised on the fact that there shouldn't be sex before marriage as that is fornication in the sight of God.



According to him, society has accepted the situation which is not supposed to be normal and has made it part of the norms.



"My philosophy in life doesn’t permit the youth, especially to engage in sex because it is against the constitution of the kingdom of God, a covenant is being established in the spirit world and this thing (sex) has a strong hold on our life if one is involved” he added.



In an interview with Ghanaweb, Majid stated that married women who denied their husbands of sex are giving their husbands the ticket to cheat on them.



He said it is the duty of the woman to satisfy her man even if they don’t feel like it but added that if the man is grounded in spirit and knowledge, he would be ready to solve the issue and not look elsewhere.



Asked if he will continue to act sex scenes in movies, the ‘Crime to Christ’ actor said, “I’m an actor, my values and morals system has changed a bit that doesn’t mean I would deny sex roles in the movie scene if it could possibly impact positively in the lives of Ghanaians, I will gladly take that role’’



Majid also encouraged his fans to accept his new life, urging them to come and witness the power of God at his ministrations as he is in no position to prove to anyone that he is not faking his ministry.



The ‘House of Gold’ actor is a leading male character in the movie ‘Adam the Eve’ which would be premiered at the Silver bird on September 1. The movie was produced by Ingrid Alabi, had the likes of Peter Richie and Roselyn Ngissah as part of its cast.



