RigWorld, MenzGold, UniBank, British Airways Support Ghana Meets Naija - UK

A number of local and international companies have signed up for the maiden edition of the Ghana Meets Naija UK concert.



The event, which is happening at Building 6, o2, London, on August 25, is getting enormous corporate support from the companies, who are coming through with various packages.



RigWorld, Menzgold, uniBank and British Airways are among a tall list that are supporting the event.



Shatta Wale, and Burna Boy are headlining what is expected to be a huge concert. Other supporting acts include Stonebwoy, Eugy, and Kwamz and Flava among an impressive selection of Ghanaian and Nigerian Disc Jockeys.



The maiden edition of the Ghana Meets Naija UK event comes after the highly successful Ghana edition which held in May.



Started in 2011, the Ghana Meets Naija franchise is yet West Africa's biggest night in music brining together artistes from Ghana and Nigeria for a day's celebration of musical rivalry from across the two countries.



Over the years, the event has hosted some of the continent's biggest names in music.



This year, Empire Ghana, organizers and franchise owners, kicked off other country editions, the UK's being the first. Plans are in place for other versions to hold in Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.