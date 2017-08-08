I Admire Afia Schwarzenegger’s Determination – Mzbel

Related Stories Musician Mzbel has revealed that she still admires her former friend Afia Schwarzenegger but she cannot be friends with her anymore.



According to Mzbel, while they were friends she enjoyed Afia’s good counsel and made her an integral part of her life but Afia became too bossy at some time and that led to the end of their hitherto nice relationship.



She indicated that the straw that broke the camel’s back in their relationship was the fact that Afia could not stay in her league and went social with their private issues.



Mzbel disclosed that her friendship with Afia was one of the few friendships she cherished and was hoping to make it until Afia Schwarzenegger decided to publish their indoor conversation to social media.



“We were good friends and everything was perfect for us but then she started complaining about my dressing and other stuff I do.”



“Although I allowed her to continue with her good counsel, she was acting too bossy and controlling over my own lifestyle which to me wasn’t appropriate.”



“I asked her to keep her cool since I was good at handling my business but then she decided to go social media with our issues. That was too much for me. So we ended everything.”



“I still admire Afia Schwarzenegger a lot. She’s amazing and a strong woman who’s determined. I really wish we could last as friends but it’s for good that we no-longer hanging out. Our friendship has ended forever.”