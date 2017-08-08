The Police Is Aware I Still Smoke Weed...Even MPs Smoke -Kwaw Kese

Related Stories Controversial Rapper, Kwaw Kese who was arrested and jailed for publicly smoking wee, has revealed that he still actively smokes wee and even the police are fully aware of it.



The "Massa I beg" Rapper has said he he still smokes wee and he cannot lie about it. According to Kwaw alot influencial people in society but they cannot speak openly about it, adding that even Members of Parliament who smoke marijuana.



“I know some people in Parliament who smoke weed,” he stated, indicating that he has being smoking for over 20 years.



“As we age, you can’t hide the truth forever…I smoke and it’s good for me…I’ve been smoking for almost 20 years or more; there’s never been any implication,” ‘Abodam’, declared.



”I still smoke…before I got arrested, I was doing music to please people, I was ‘spoiling’ every stage which I still do and I was smoking weed doing that so I don’t want people to be like ‘because he got arrested, he’s stopped what he is doing’ Then I have to stop music; I still smoke weed…I used to be hiding it [but] now I want the world to know…” he said and citing Nigerian musician Wizkid also smokes weed on stage.



Kwaw kesse who is known popularly as ‘Abodam’ disclosed that there are several other artists who smoke like he does adding that “more than 60% of the youth smoke.”



The rapper indicated that he cannot be a hypocrite saying “People are hypocrites…I don’t want to be a hypocrite anymore. I can’t come and sit here and say I don’t smoke and go back [home] and smoke”.



Kwaw Kesse is not the first showbiz personality to disclose that some Parliamentarians use the illegal substance. Blakk Rasta was once invited to Parliament for such comments on the radio so it is unclear how Ghanaian parliamentarians will take this allegation against the August house.



Kwaw Kese, born Emmanuel Botchwey, was arrested by the police in Kumasi on Saturday, November 22, 2014, for allegedly smoking cannabis in public. On Thursday, April 23, 2015, Judge William Boampong sentenced him to a day’s imprisonment and a fine of GHc1,200.



Watch his interview below:







